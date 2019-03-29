FORSYTH, Ga. — Racers took off leaping into the sand for the long jump competition at this year's Monroe County Special Olympics.

Competing for her own ribbon is something Haleigh Williams started back in kindergarten. "It's the best thing ever," says Williams. Her sister Anna Beth Shepard says her disability doesn't hold her back as she leaps forward in the long jump competition. "She marched to the beat of her own drum. We kind of have this saying in our family -- 'That's just Haleigh. That's just how she is,'" says Shepard.

Every year, Williams looks forward to showing off her athletic abilities on the track and field. She may be competing, but it's the friendships that leave a mark on her. "Talking to people, congratulating people, 1st place, 2nd place -- whatever works," says Williams.

About 100 elementary, middle, and high school students from the district competed in foot and wheelchair races, softball throws, and long jumps.

Williams got 3rd place in the long jump. The feeling afterwards is the real reward. She says, "After you do your racing, it's like, 'Alright, I've got more energy -- I can do anything."

Shepard says watching the students compete is fun, but having the community come together is even better. "We have a close-knit community, and when they come together to put something on, they show up and they show out, and they have, definitely, again for us this year."

As long as the Olympic games go on, Williams plans to compete. "Yes I am, until I'm old and gray, I'm doing it," taking home ribbons along with friendships.