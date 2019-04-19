FORSYTH, Ga. — Stacey Watts owns a hair salon in Forsyth, something she says wouldn't be possible without a little financial help to attend beauty school.

"Oh, it helped me out a lot -- to get my supplies, get into school -- so it was very beneficial," Watts said. She is one of the 95 recipients of the Hubbard Alumni Association Scholarship. "That's where my mom and dad went to school at, Hubbard, so to get something from them was very exciting."

The Hubbard Campus school included elementary, high school, and even college. It was started in 1902 by William Hubbard during a time of segregated schools.

Lillian Davis graduated from Hubbard in 1968. She says the school taught her more than math and science. "The training that we received, not only educational, but we received the training that we had to absolutely persevere."

Several Hubbard graduates from the 1960s want to continue the support they received by giving out $1,000 scholarships to students moving on to higher education.

"As Mr. Hubbard said, 'We want to give them an uplift.' He said that in 1909," says Hubbard Alumni Association President Herbert Gantt. He says the scholarships wouldn't happen without the community pitching in. "This community has come together, both black and white, and it was found with black and white, which is very important, and we still maintain that legacy of combining our resources to make this happen." It's a legacy that is helping people like Watts get all the tools they need to pursue their dreams.

On Friday, April 19th, the Hubbard Alumni Association will hold its annual banquet at the Conference Center in Forsyth at 7 p.m. to raise money for the scholarships.

13WMAZ's Lori Johnson will be the keynote speaker.