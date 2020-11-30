Monroe County superintendent tests positive for COVID, district changes class schedules

Mary Persons High School will be moving to a split or A/B schedule at the start of the second semester

FORSYTH, Ga. — Monroe County Schools announced Monday that Superintendent Mike Hickman tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

According to a news release, he developed symptoms in the middle of last week, but no office staff were exposed since it happened over Thanksgiving break.

He says he plans to work from home during his isolation period, and that he’s beginning to feel better.

The release says the Board of Education met in a called session prior to the Thanksgiving holiday to discuss increasing cases and quarantines between staff and students in schools.

Starting Monday, Nov. 30, Monroe County Middle students enrolled in in-person instruction were moved to a split or A/B schedule. That means one group of students will attend classes on Mondays and Tuesdays while the other group will attend on Thursdays and Friday.

Instruction will be delivered virtually on the days they are not in the school building.

Mary Persons High School will move to that same split schedule starting with the second semester after students return from Christmas break on Jan. 7, 2021.

The county’s three elementary schools will continue with their current schedule of five days a week of in-person instruction.