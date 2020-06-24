Monroe County suspends football conditioning after athlete tests positive for COVID-19

It's tentatively scheduled to resume in early July

FORSYTH, Ga. — Monroe County Schools has temporarily put a pause on summer football conditioning.

According to a news release issued Wednesday, it’s because an athlete participating in small group sessions has tested positive for COVID-19.

They say that under guidance from the Department of Public Health, the athlete and others in his group have advised to self-quarantine for up to two weeks.

The conditioning program is tentatively scheduled to resume after the school’s planned closing for the week of July 4.

“We are closely following the guidance of our local and regional public health officials," said Dr. Mike Hickman, Superintendent of Schools. "Our first and primary goal is to maintain the well-being of our students and our staff, along with their families."