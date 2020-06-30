Monroe County delays softball conditioning after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

It's the second Mary Persons program to pause conditioning after someone tested positive for the coronavirus

FORSYTH, Ga. — Summer conditioning for a second Monroe County athletic team is being put on hold after a member of the coaching staff has tested positive for COVID.

The school made the announcement via a news release Tuesday that the Mary Person High School Softball Program will be delaying the start of conditioning by a week to Monday, July 13.

The district says the member of the coaching staff is now self-isolating for two weeks. Since softball workouts had not yet started, no student athletes were exposed to the virus.

Limited and restricted small group conditioning sessions were allowed under the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) guidelines released earlier this month.

Those guidelines call for the suspension of workout sessions if someone tests positive for the virus, and those in contact with positive individuals to quarantine for 10-14 days.

“Our first and primary goal is to maintain the well-being of our students and our staff, and their families," wrote Supt. Mike Hickman.

Last week, football conditioning was put on pause after a student athlete tested positive for COVID. Football conditioning is scheduled to resume July 7.