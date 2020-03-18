FORSYTH, Ga. — A Monroe County teen accused of killing her special-needs brother and mother is headed back to Georgia.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Candace Walton signed the waiver on Friday and will be making her first appearance in Forsyth today.

That hearing will be closed since she is being charged as a juvenile.

Here's some background on the case:

Candace Walton is charged with arson, theft by taking, and two counts of murder last week.

Those charges stem from a fatal fire at a home on Old Zebulon Road around 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 27.

Emergency units got to the scene and found the home fully engulfed, and later found two bodies.

Gerald Walton, 21, courtesy of Rob's Place

Rob's Place

One was identified as Walton's 21-year-old brother Gerald, and the other was identified as Tasha Vandiver.

Walton was found later that afternoon in McCracken County, Kentucky, when US Marshals pulled her over in her mother's stolen car.

MORE ON THE CASE

Murder suspect's boyfriend called 'person of interest' in Monroe County fatal fire

Monroe County teen charged with murder fights extradition