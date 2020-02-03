PADUCAH, Ky. — The Monroe County 16-year-old charged with murdering her special-needs brother and an unidentified person who may be her mother is fighting extradition.

According to Monroe County PIO Anna Lewis, Candace Walton had her first appearance Monday morning in Kentucky.

She refused extradition, and now the Monroe County Sheriff's Office is filing paperwork to get a Governor's warrant so Walton can be sent back to Central Georgia.

She was charged with arson, theft by taking, and two counts of murder last week.

Those charges stem from a fatal fire at a home on Old Zebulon Road around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Emergency units got to the scene and found the home fully engulfed, and later found two bodies.

One was identified as Walton's 21-year-old brother Gerald, and the other has not been positively identified by the GBI.

Gerald Walton, 21, courtesy of Rob's Place

Rob's Place

Walton was found Thursday afternoon in McCracken County, Kentucky, when US Marshals pulled her over in her mother's stolen car.

