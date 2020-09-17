Monroe County teen faces battery charge after allegedly hitting teacher

Deputies say the 14-year-old boy hit a teacher in the chest on Wednesday

FORSYTH, Ga. — A Monroe County 14-year-old will face a charge of simple battery after he allegedly hit a teacher in the chest Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an assault call at the Monroe County Achievement Center.

It says when deputies got to the scene, they found a 14-year-old boy had attacked one of the teacher’s by hitting him in the chest.

Deputies arrested the teen and contacted the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ). The DJJ told the deputies they couldn’t take the juvenile into custody because of their point system.

The sheriff’s office says the teen was turned over to his mother and that he will be charged with one count of simple battery.