Monroe County woman arrested after shooting at parents, deputies say

Investigators sat Calaylah Spivey left the house after shooting at her parents and was pulled over and taken into custody.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County deputies arrested a woman on Thursday after she allegedly shot several times at her parents and left.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, deputies responded to a domestic dispute at a house on Klopfer Road.

They say the suspect, Calaylah Spivey, got a gun, and shot several times at her parents. She then left the house with the gun and went down Hwy 41.

She was pulled over by deputies on Hwy 41 at Hwy 18 by the Monroe County Achievement Center, and the Monroe County Achievement Center was placed on Code Red.