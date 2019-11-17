MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after a wreck on Highway 74 in Monroe County Saturday.

Anna Lewis with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says around 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to a two-car wreck on Highway 74, going towards Yatesville.

She says Harlee-Grace Dean was traveling east in a Chevrolet Camaro when a Ford Edge driven by Julia Stallings entered the highway at Norwood Street.

Upon entering the highway, Lewis says Stallings hit Dean.

While both drivers, Dean and Stallings, suffered minor injures, Stallings' passenger and husband, William, suffered from serious injuries, according to Lewis.

Dean was treated on scene while Julia and William were taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon for their injuries.

Several hours later around 10 p.m., William died from his injuries, Lewis says.

No further details will be released as the accident is still under investigation at this time.

