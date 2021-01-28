MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe deputies arrested a driver who took them on a high-speed chase on I-75 South Wednesday.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, just before 3 p.m., Monroe County deputies tried to stop a car on I-75 South near mile marker 184 because of its tinted windows. When the driver did not stop and continued at a high speed, deputies called GSP for help. Troopers performed a PIT maneuver on the driver, ending the chase.
The driver, 34-year-old James Edward Thompson, was arrested without further incident.