Monroe deputies investigating 30-year-old killed in single-car wreck

30-year-old Thomas Wade Blessitt was killed when he lost control and crashed into a tree on Lassiter Road

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe deputies are investigating after single-car accident that killed a 30-year-old man Thursday evening.

According to a Facebook post on the Monroe County Sheriff's Office page, deputies got the call about an accident near the 900 block of Lassiter Road around 6 p.m. When they made it to the scene, deputies found a car flipped on its side.

The post says 30-year-old Thomas Wade Blessitt was driving on west on Lassiter Road toward Blue Ridge Store Road when he crossed over into the other lane while going around a curve. Blessitt then overcorrected, causing him to lose control, flipping the car and hitting a tree, which killed him.