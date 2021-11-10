According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, it happened at a private crossing near Goodwyne Road and Collier Road just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The release says a car got stuck while crossing the train tracks when another person, 47-year-old Chris Burkett, tried to help the passengers get out of the car. While Burkett was trying to help passengers 93-year-old Shirley Treadwell and 66-year-old Debra Ruth Hall, they were hit by a Norfolk Southern train, killing all three people.