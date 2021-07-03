Monroe EMS stresses importance of functional smoke detectors after woman narrowly escapes house fire

A Facebook post says the woman was sleeping with her door closed, which gave her "needed seconds to escape."

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Monroe County Emergency Services responded to a house fire Sunday morning on Zellner Road.

A woman was able to escape out of a window. She was sleeping with her door closed, which gave her "needed seconds to escape."

According to a Facebook post from Monroe County Emergency Services, the woman says there was zero visibility and she couldn't breathe. She also didn't have working smoke alarms.

Crews from St. 12, two and one responded, along with pumper one which aids in areas with few or no hydrants.