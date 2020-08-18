Monroe County Hospital opened in 1957 and Navicent Health says it hadn't been renovated since the 1970s.

MONROE, Ga. — Monday, Navicent Health announced that they are done renovating the Monroe County Hospital. This project has been going since February 2019.

Chief executive officer Lorraine Smith says the renovations have brightened up the space and made it a cleaner and more appealing place.

The hospital invested in new floors, paint, and lights which are more efficient.

Smith says the upgrades were long overdue and should benefit not only hospital patients and staff, but the Monroe County community as well.

"We're that local critical access hospital that can be the starting point of your journey and we can get you to the facility that you need to be at," Smith said.

The hospital renovated all the nursing stations to improve contact with their patients and expanded the emergency department. The department now has seven beds instead of six.

"It provides things that we hold high regard to in healthcare, like patient privacy and dignity," she adds.