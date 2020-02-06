FORSYTH, Ga. — With school officially out for the summer, folks at the Community Improvement Coalition of Monroe County are doing their part to feed kids in their community.

The non-profit kicked off their weekly lunch pickup in 4 neighborhoods throughout Monroe County.

Monday through Thursday, the organization plans to hand out over 200 meals through their Save the Children program.

"The parents are out working and the kids aren't in school getting a free or reduced price meal, so this is another way they can receive a nutritious meal," says coalition president Annette Lucear.

Lucear and her organization were able to get the program going with an emergency feeding grant from Georgia's Bright from the Start initiative.

With the grant, the coalition will provide meals until June 25.

"It makes you feel good when you see a child smile," says Lucear. "It makes you feel really good to know your days aren't in vain."

Lucear has been with the coalition for over 30 years and says that she wasn't going to let COVID-19 stop her from helping the people in her community.

Every Thursday, the coalition will also partner with the Backpack Buddies program to provide kids with toys, books, and non-perishable food items.

The coalition makes stops at the Hubbard Dormitory Building, Union Hill Apartments, Forsyth Gardens Apartments, and Village Oak Apartments from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

