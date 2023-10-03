Monroe Sheriff: Traffic stop finds drugs, guns, money and a stolen car. Here's what we know

The vehicle, driven by two people from metro Atlanta, had been reported stolen out of Dunwoody, Ga., the sheriff's office said.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people from metro Atlanta are facing an array of drug charges after a traffic stop in Monroe County, according to a press release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

They say it all started when deputies pulled over a car for failing to maintain their lane at around 1:57 p.m. Wednesday.

In a photo provided by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies apparently found drugs, guns and money in the car of Tremaine Johnson of Dekalb County and Victoria Wade of Fulton County.

That car, a Mercedes C63 AMG, was also reported stolen out of Donwoody, the sheriff's office said.

Now, Johnson and Wade are facing a number of charges.

Both Johnson and Wade are charged with trafficking cocaine, sale of Schedule 1 narcotics, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and theft by receiving stolen property.

Johnson is also charged with driving on a suspended license and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

They are both currently in the Monroe County Jail, and they are being held without bond, the sheriff's office said.

