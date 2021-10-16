Monster Bash Fall Festival held to end homelessness among women veterans

MACON, Ga. — It’s fall and what better way to bring in the season than with lie music, food trucks and fun.
And all for a good cause.
Walker Projects held its first Monster Bash Fall Festival.
“It's pretty emotional, it's pretty emotional these women that we're doing this for have sacrificed everything for our country and so what is wrong with putting just a little bit of yourself in this for a couple of hours for that,” Jaime Davis said.
It was a fundraiser benefiting Genesis Joy House, a transitional center committed to ending homelessness among women veterans in Georgia.
They provide career training, life skills programs, and mental health services.
RELATED ARTICLES: