MONTEZUMA, Ga. — The Montezuma Fire Chief is back on the job after a GBI investigation.

Montezuma Mayor Larry Smith says he put Chief Matthew Moye on paid administrative leave on Sunday morning. He says he made the move to give the Georgia Bureau of Investigation time to check out a complaint.

The mayor says the department installed surveillance cameras after some recent thefts and someone complained the cameras were being used to improperly record employees.

The mayor says he asked the GBI to help since it involved a city employee.

The mayor says by Monday morning, preliminary results from the GBI showed no laws were broken, so he ended the administrative leave.

The GBI hasn’t released its final investigative report yet.

MORE FROM MONTEZUMA

RELATED: Montezuma police officer wins scholarship honoring two Americus officers killed on duty

RELATED: New plastic recycling plant coming to Montezuma