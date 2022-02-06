Montezuma man struck, killed by vehicle

Police say 47-year-old Willie "Bo Dilly" Powell was a friend of the department who often visited office staff

MONTEZUMA, Ga. — Montezuma police say a 47-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night.

According to a Facebook post by the Montezuma Police Department, it happened at the intersection of Walnut Street (Sate route 26) and Richardson Street around 7:51 p.m.

They found Willie "Bo Dilly" Powell who was pronounced dead at the scene by Macon County Deputy Coroner Kenny Welch.

In a Facebook post, Chief Eric Finch wrote that Powell was a friend of the department who would often stop by with drinks for the office staff.

"He will truly be missed," he wrote.

Walnut Street was temporarily closed for the investigation.

The accident is still under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol and the Montezuma Police Department.