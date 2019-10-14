MOUNT VERNON, Ga. — The Montgomery County sheriff wants to find out who injured a deputy during Friday's Montgomery-Wheeler County High football game.

In a news release, Sheriff Doug Maybin reported that the deputy was injured "while assisting a Wheeler County Coach who was escorting an ejected athlete from the stadium."

He said the deputy received only minor injuries.

Maybin wrote that they're still investigating what happened and they'll release more information when the investigation is completed.

He wrote that anybody who recorded video of the incident should contact Chief Deputy Ronnie Bivins at (912) 583-2521.

Friday's game was played in Montgomery County, and the home team beat Wheeler County, 47-0.

Bivins declined comment on the case Monday. 13WMAZ tried to contact Wheeler County school officials, but they're on break this week.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Levi's Call | Twins missing from Powder Springs

Perry bank robbery suspect found in Louisiana

Masked men shoot Warner Robins man in car

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.