Steelers' Montravius Adams plans Family Fun Day in Vienna

There will be game trucks, food trucks, water slides, games, and giveaways for families.

VIENNA, Ga. — Central Georgia native and NFL player Montravius Adams is returning to the Peach State Tuesday for a family fun day.

According to a news release, it will start at 9 a.m. March 8 at Dooly County High School in Vienna. There will be game trucks, food trucks, water slides, games, and giveaways for families.

Adams grew up in Americus and played football at Dooly County High. He was a 5-star recruit who signed with the Auburn University Tigers in Feb. 2013.

In the 2017 NFL Draft, Adams was selected by the Green Bay Packers and he’s also played for the New Orleans Saints. He was most recently signed by the Steelers at the end of 2021.