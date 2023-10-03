Cause of deadly home explosion that killed father of NFLer Caleb Farley released

Investigators have determined what caused a Mooresville home owned by NFL player Caleb Farley to explode earlier this month.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A natural gas leak caused last week's Mooresville home explosion that killed the father of Tennessee Titans player Caleb Farley, Iredell County investigators revealed Tuesday.

The Iredell County Fire Marshal's Office said the explosion was triggered by natural gas with an unknown point of origin. While investigators were able to make that determination, the office said the instability of the home's remaining structure prevented them from investigating the cause and origin of the explosion.

Robert Farley, 61, died in the explosion while another person at the home, identified as 25-year-old family friend Christian Rogers, suffered a concussion and was treated at a Charlotte hospital.

Caleb Farley, who was in Nashville, Tennessee, when the explosion happened, said he got a call from a neighbor late at night explaining what had happened. Farley, who graduated from Maiden High School, rushed home immediately.

"I was really emotional earlier," Farley told reporters at the property. "I've kind of leveled off a little bit. It's just been a hectic roller coaster of a ride. Not only today, just for me the last five years."

The loss of his father isn't Farley's only brush with tragedy; his mother, Robin, passed away in January 2018 after a long battle with breast cancer. Robin and Robert were high school sweethearts.

"I've just been leaning on my faith," Farley said. "Staying with the principles my mother and my father raised me with. That's what's been keeping me going."

