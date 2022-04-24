More activities, culture and fun on last day of 26th Annual Pan African Festival of Georgia

Dozens of people came out to the Macon Centerplex for a full day jam-packed with activities.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — People spent the afternoon immersing themselves into African cultures, enjoying music, dance, food, storytelling and more.

It was all part of the 26th Annual Pan African Festival of Georgia.

Dozens of people came out to the Macon Centerplex for a full day jam-packed with activities.

The family-friendly event featured cuisine from all around the world from Caribbean to soul food options.

"No preservatives, no artificial ingredients, no sugar. We use organic agave. Agave has a lower glycemic index in sugar so it's better for you," Kyle Ramsey with Medicinal Brew said.

"This is my number one festival I'd never miss it. I'm the first to be there to sign up and I'm the last one to leave," visitor Patrick Cunnigham said.

Sunday was the last day of the festival the theme was "We are One," sharing unity between all cultures and backgrounds.