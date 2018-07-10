We'll have more clouds around for Tuesday afternoon as a cold front pushes through the area. Drier air in place means more sunshine for Wednesday, before we turn sharply chillier with better rain chances late week.

Tuesday.... Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday Night... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs in the low 60s.

Thursday Night...Partly cloudy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Friday...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Friday Night... Showers possible. Lows in the mid 40s.

Saturday. Mostly cloudy. Rain leaving. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Sunday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Monday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Monday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

