After a fantastic Thanksgiving Day, look for more clouds Friday, and a rain chance at night.

Tonight... Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

Friday... Partly sunny. Showers possible late day. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Friday Night... Mostly Cloudy. Showers Possible. Lows in the low 40s.

Saturday... Chance of showers. Mainly first half of the day. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Sunday... Partly cloudy with a rain chance late. Highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday Night... Mostly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the 40s.

Monday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Monday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Tuesday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s.

Wednesday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday Night... Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

