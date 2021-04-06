'More kid and family friendly': First Friday brings back family fun zone

First Friday's come around every first Friday of the month.

MACON, Ga. — It's the first Friday of June and that means Newtown Macon hosted their monthly First Friday event in downtown Macon.

Folks downtown enjoyed live music and plenty of food.

With school out for the summer, Newtown Macon brought back the family fun zone where families were able to grab a summer passport to help explore the city this summer.

Emily Hopkins says they are excited to get the community back out and having fun downtown.

"This is an event that we started in 2018 as a regular part of First Friday as way to make downtown more kid and family friendly, and to encourage families to come out and enjoy first Friday. So we're really excited to bring our family fun zone," she said.