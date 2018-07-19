Decent rain chances to start the week, but a bit drier and hotter to finish the week.

Tonight...Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday Night...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. Lows in the low 70s.

Wednesday...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday Night...Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.

Thursday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Friday...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the lower to middle 90s.

Friday Night... Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Saturday Night... Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the mid 70s.

Monday... Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. Highs in the low 90s.

© 2018 WMAZ