For Tuesday expect periods of rain throughout the day, with temperatures for many areas staying in the 50s for the afternoon. There will be a bit of a temperature spread though, and areas south of Perry may make it into the 60s. Rain is likely again for Wednesday, especially for the afternoon in to Wednesday night. This rain could be heavy at times. This continues in to Thursday morning, before we finally dry out late day. The weekend will be all dry, but fairly chilly temperatures remain, especially for Saturday morning.

Tuesday... Cloudy. Rain likely. Highs in the 50s for most. Warmer south.

Tuesday Night... Cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday... Cloudy. Rain likely. Highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday Night... Mostly cloudy. Rain likely. Could be heavy at times. Lows in the 40s.

Thursday... Mostly cloudy. Showers possible early. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Friday Night...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Saturday Night...Clear. Lows near 40.

Sunday... Sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Sunday Night...Clear. Lows in the low 40s.

Monday... Sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Monday Night...Clear. Lows near 40.

