Look for occasional batches of rain with an embedded storm or two. This pattern will continue to finish the week.

Tonight...Cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the upper 60s.

Wednesday...Cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday Night...Cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday...Cloudy. Showers/storms likely. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday...Cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday Night...Mostly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the upper 60s.

Monday...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Monday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. Lows in the upper 60s.

Tuesday...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

