Wes Nobles says when he lived in California, he used to see electric scooters everywhere.

"It never seemed like it was any different than a bicycle," said Nobles.

Three different scooter companies are trying to convince Bibb County commissioners to bring them to Macon -- Bird, Lime, and Gotcha! Scooters.

"I'm concerned about the safety, the liability. I can see it being better on Mercer University's campus, but who is going to guarantee those scooters are going to stay on campus," said Wynn.

David Touwsma of Gotcha! Scooters says to ride, you can sign into an app, charge a card, and fly!

Touwsma says the base price is $1 and then 15 cents a mile..

"What'd we really love is to become the exclusive provider," said Touwsma.

"It was a moneymaker because they were always being used," said Nobles.

Back in January, Bibb County commissioners put a hold on any electric scooter companies coming in to give time to regulate them and make sure the county doesn't end up with scooters strewn about.

"For people that live and work downtown, they don't have to worry about moving their car and worry about the parking meter prices. They can just pull up to a restaurant and leave it on the side and have a nice meal and support the downtown local restaurants," said Nobles.

Nobles, owner of Late Night, says his business already has a big golf cart to carry people to and from downtown, but says he'd welcome the competition and the change.

Lime Scooters also wrote Bibb County commissioners asking to be considered. Right now, leaders are still looking at different plans.