Heat, humidity, and storms have dominated the forecast over the past several days, and this trend continues into today as well. The first half of the day will be mostly dry. Afternoon highs will top out in the low to mid 90s with feels like temperatures still in the triple digits. Then for the afternoon and evening hours we'll fire up some storms. The coverage of storms will likely be a bit larger than what we saw yesterday. Storms could produce heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and some small hail.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Strong storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Thursday Night... Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Storms possible. Highs in the low 90s.

Friday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Saturday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.

Sunday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Monday... Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs near 90.

Monday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.

