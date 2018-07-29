We have one more active day in the forecast before some drier weather moves in for Wednesday and Thursday. For Tuesday afternoon showers and storms are likely. Some of these storms could continue in to the evening hours, but after that we have a mostly dry couple of days in the forecast. We return back to normal for Friday and the weekend with rain chances back up to 30 percent and highs near 90 degrees.

Tuesday...Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Tuesday Night... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday...Partly cloudy. Small rain chance, mainly south and east. Highs near 90.

Wednesday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday...Mostly sunny. Highs near 90.

Thursday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows near 70.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Friday Night... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows near 70.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday Night... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows near 70.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Sunday Night... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows near 70.

Monday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Monday Night... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows near 70.

