Showers and storms remain in the forecast for Friday as we wait for a cold front to clear our area later today. Until it does, we'll have scattered showers late this morning in to early this afternoon.

For the late morning and early afternoon hour we'll have to keep a look out to the east of Macon for a few heavier downpours or maybe a strong storm or two.

The SPC has a 'marginal' (level 1 of 5) risk for a sliver of central Georgia southeast of Macon. Widespread strong storms are not expected today.

Saturday and the weekend look much nicer. We'll start in the 40s on Saturday, then see afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s with plenty of sunshine. For Sunday clouds begin to increase late day ahead of possible showers Sunday night.

Then the first half of next week will likely be fairly wet and stormy, especially for election day on Tuesday.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Showers and storms likely. Some could be strong east of Macon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Friday Night... Clear. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Saturday... Sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday Night...Clear. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. A shower possible late Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the mid 50s.

Monday... Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Highs in the low 70s.

Monday Night...Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the low 60s.

Tuesday... Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Maybe a few storms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday Night...Partly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the upper 50s.

Wednesday... Partly cloudy. Showers possible, mainly early. Highs near 70.

Wednesday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday... Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

Thursday Night...Mostly clear. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

