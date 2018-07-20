Much of central Georgia is seeing abundant sunshine this afternoon after a round of strong morning storms. The storms from this morning are now in Florida, but with sunshine and warming temperatures we are still not out of the woods for additional severe weather. In fact after 6 PM we will likely start to see additional storms firing up to our west near the state line.

All of central Georgia is still under a 'slight risk' for severe weather through the rest of today. The main threats with any storms that form later this afternoon or this evening will be damaging winds, hail, lightning, and heavy rain.

Due to the fact that the atmosphere is still pretty worked over from the storms this morning, we still need a few more hours of sunshine until we'll have enough energy for another round of storms.

The latest guidance is suggesting that after 6 PM we'll start to see storms fire up to our west near the state line. As we head through the late afternoon and evening hours these storms will drift to the southeast and bring another round of potentially severe storms to our area. It's still not a sure bet, but just understand that any storms that do form could be strong. Storms are possible from roughly 6 PM until midnight, and after that we should start to quiet things down.

