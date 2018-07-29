More heat for Wednesday and afternoon storms will be bouncing around again. We can't rule out one or two strong storms as well. We trend a bit cooler for late week with a bit more cloud cover and slightly higher rain chances. By the weekend we'll have highs near 90 with scattered showers and storms.
Tonight... Partly cloudy. A shower or storm possible. Lows in the lower 70.
Wednesday... Partly cloudy. Storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 90s.
Wednesday Night... Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows near 70.
Thursday... Partly cloudy. Storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 90s.
Thursday Night... Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows near 70.
Friday... Partly cloudy. Small shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.
Friday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.
Saturday... Partly cloudy. Small shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.
Saturday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.
Sunday... Partly cloudy. Small shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.
Sunday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.
Monday... Partly cloudy. Small shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.
Monday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.
Tuesday... Partly cloudy. Small shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.