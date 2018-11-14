The District Attorney's office say they've filed civil forfeiture against an illegal commercial gambling ring which involved 130 convenience stores across the state.

This includes establishments in Bibb, Peach and Crisp Counties.

District Attorney David Cooke held press conference Wednesday to say after months of investigating, they've charged 41 defendants and 61 corporate defendants -- adding up to more than 100 people involved.

The companies at the center of the investigation, Georgia Atlanta Amusement LLC, Amusement Stops LLC, and Amusements Pro LLC, are all owned by one family, the Viranis.

Nasiruddin Virani, Rohil Virani and Junaid N. Virani, along with their associates and employees, are accused of placing more than 650 electronic gambling machines that allowed people to illegally gamble in different businesses.

In 2017, customers inserted $65 million to play on their machines and won about $46 million.

Through this, the Viranis were able to secure a net profit of $19 million just for 2017. The office says they haven't filed income taxes since 2015, and are expected to owe around $10 million in taxes.

By laundering their funds, the Viranis and their associates, the Jaffarys, were able to purchase residences in Gwinnett County and Alpharetta, which were searched as part of the investigation.

Crimes the defendants are charged with include gambling, money laundering, conspiring to submit false tax returns to the Georgia Department of Revenue and failure to pay more than $10 million in taxes.

The District Attorney's office says there are at least two murders in Macon-Bibb connected to gambling machines. At least one of those murders is linked to a business included in the lawsuit.

Six stores were searched and seized and several arrest warrants were served Wednesday, but Cooke says this is still an ongoing investigation and more arrests are possible.

