'It’s a true blessing': More than 100 Warner Robins firefighters receive $1K bonuses

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A little extra money in your pocket is always a good thing. Recently, 111 Warner Robins firefighters got an extra $1,000 added to theirs.
If you ask the firefighters of the Warner Robins Fire Department, they may tell you Friday was a good day.
"It’s a true blessing, I can tell you that without a doubt. It’s a great thing that’s been provided for us," Warner Robins firefighter Keion Johnson said.
Keion Johnson and another 110 firefighters received $1,000 checks presented by Mayor LaRhonda Patrick and Chief Ross Moulton.
"Really means a lot because our job requires a task that we have to perform and do so many different things, so it’s really appreciated," Johnson said..
The money comes from a supplement from the governor’s office that recognizes the service of public safety workers throughout the pandemic.
"Today was celebrating our firemen who have received their $1,000 checks and celebrating them and thanking them for their service and their sacrifice for our city and for going the extra mile for a time of pandemic,” Mayor LaRhonda Patrick said.
Patrick told the crew how much she appreciated their work and says supporting first responders is a priority for her.
"Our fire department is sometimes underserved when it comes to compensation and underserved when it comes to different things they may need, different types of support, so I want to make sure the City of Warner Robins gives them the support that they need,” the mayor said.
No matter where the funds may have come from, Johnson says he's spending it.
“Well, depends on what kind of plans we're talking about. No, I’m just teasing. To be honest, the plans I have with this money is just anything to just help out with whatever’s needed life-wise,” Johnson said.
The mayor says once the city receives approval for another grant, Warner Robins Police Department will receive $1,000 bonuses as well.