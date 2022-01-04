'It’s a true blessing': More than 100 Warner Robins firefighters receive $1K bonuses

If you ask the firefighters of the Warner Robins Fire Department, they may tell you Friday was a good day.



"It’s a true blessing, I can tell you that without a doubt. It’s a great thing that’s been provided for us," Warner Robins firefighter Keion Johnson said.



Keion Johnson and another 110 firefighters received $1,000 checks presented by Mayor LaRhonda Patrick and Chief Ross Moulton.



"Really means a lot because our job requires a task that we have to perform and do so many different things, so it’s really appreciated," Johnson said..



The money comes from a supplement from the governor’s office that recognizes the service of public safety workers throughout the pandemic.



"Today was celebrating our firemen who have received their $1,000 checks and celebrating them and thanking them for their service and their sacrifice for our city and for going the extra mile for a time of pandemic,” Mayor LaRhonda Patrick said.



Patrick told the crew how much she appreciated their work and says supporting first responders is a priority for her.



"Our fire department is sometimes underserved when it comes to compensation and underserved when it comes to different things they may need, different types of support, so I want to make sure the City of Warner Robins gives them the support that they need,” the mayor said.