More than 10,000 gallons of sewage spills into Towns Creek in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Jones County is estimating that more than 10,000 gallons of sewage leaked into Town Creek in a major sewage spill Thursday near the River North Neighborhood, according to a mandatory news release from the Jones County government.
Two sewage manholes had been reconstructed recently by a contractor and, according to Jones County, it had been done incorrectly.
They say an old abandoned sewage line was not blocked off from the county's current sewer system.
The failure to block off that sewage line cause a leak in their sewage system that caused an "unknown amount of sewage" spilling into Town Creek, the county said in a news release.
But according to the press release, the Jones County Water System is airing "on the side of caution" and they assume more than 10,000 gallons of sewage was released into the creek.
Jones County says that the sewage spill is "nowhere near any residential homes" and they say that means it will not cause any harm to members of the community.
The county says that they repaired the leak and the affected area was cleaned and limed. The system is now back to normal, the county said in the news release.
