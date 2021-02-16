More than 30 arrested after Bibb deputies raid 10 locations

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office announced the results of a targeted investigation into alleged drug sales Tuesday.
Thirty-two people in total have been arrested since the beginning of the year as authorities executed search warrants at nearly a dozen places around the county.
In addition to arresting nearly three dozen people, investigators also seized drugs, cash and seven weapons.
The sheriff’s office says the investigation and arrests are the result of tips from community members about alleged narcotics sales.
The warrants were executed at locations on: Kitchens Street, Third Street Lane, Napier Avenue, Habersham Avenue, Mason Street, Jeffersonville Road, Sherill Drive, Dublin Avenue, Church Hill Street and Gordon Street.
Officials say they seized more than $8,500 worth of marijuana, more than $6,800 worth of cocaine and crack cocaine, $2,000 worth of pills and almost $16,000 in cash.
The 32 people arrested in connection with the investigation were identified as:
- 56-year-old Alberta Bailey: Charges: Possession of Schedule III Substances, Criminal Use of a gun with altered ID marks, Possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies
- 58-year-old Carla Varnell Murry: Charges: Possession of substances with intent to use or manufacture schedule I or II controlled substances
- 42-year-old Henry Ray Jr: Charges: Possession of substances with intent to use or manufacture schedule I or II controlled substances
- 35-year-old Algernon Wadell Foster: Charges: Possession of substances with intent to use or manufacture schedule I or II controlled substances. Possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies
- 34-year-old Antone Wesley Johnson: Charges: Possession of substances with intent to use or manufacture schedule I or II controlled substances. Possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies
- 22-year-old Artavious Keronte’ Daniely : Charges: (2 counts) Possession of substances with intent to use or manufacture schedule I or II controlled substances. Possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies
- 22-year-old Zyirrea Taquanza Brice: Charges: (2 counts) Possession of substances with intent to use or manufacture schedule I or II controlled substances. Possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies
- 17-year-old Jamere Jamar Lester: Charges: (2 counts) Possession of substances with intent to use or manufacture schedule I or II controlled substances. Possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies
- 23-year-old Mackavely Ladon Ballard: Charges: (2 counts) Possession of substances with intent to use or manufacture schedule I or II controlled substances. Possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies
- 21-year-old Victor Marquez Faulk: Charges: (2 counts) Possession of substances with intent to use or manufacture schedule I or II controlled substances. Possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies
- 34-year-old George Stephens: Charges: Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana. A controlled substance or marijuana within 1,000 feet of school
- 40-Year-old James Robinson: Charges: Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana. A controlled substance or marijuana within 1,000 feet of school
- 26-year-old- Amond Norwood: Charges: Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution, or sale of Marijuana, Possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies. Receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
- 17-year-old Michael Marshall: Charges: Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution, or sale of Marijuana, Possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies
- 47-year-old Chobert Augustine: Charges: Possession of drugs not in the original container, Driving on a suspended license and no seatbelt
- 59-year-old Michael Collins: Charges: Marijuana- possession less than 1oz
- 35-year-old Derrick Dwayne Collins Jr.: Charges: (2 counts) Possession of substances with the intent to use or manufacture schedule I or II controlled substances. Possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies
- 38-year-old Landrous Rainey: Charges: Attempt or Conspiracy to violate Georgia controlled substance act (conspiracy to sell/manufacture schedule II)
- 30-year-old Tavares Shelly: Charges: Possession of substances with the intent to use or manufacture schedule I or II controlled substances
- 49-year-old Torrey Freeman Sr.: Charges: (2 counts) Possession of substances with intent to use or manufacture schedule I or II controlled substances. Possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies. Possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute
- 50-year-old Donald Mintz Sr.: Charges: Possession of substances with the intent to use manufacture schedule I or II controlled substances
- 61-year-old Hollis Davis: Charges: Warrant served Probation Violation
- 27-year-old Demonta Clyde: Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, violation of probation
- 30-year-old Justin Jackson SR.: Charges: Warrant Served-Burglary
- 31-year-old Shenard Johnson: Charges: Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.
- 41-year-old Steve Boutwell: Charges: Warrant served Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offence, Willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer, criminal damage to property, theft by receiving stolen property felony.
- 20-year-old Austin Gilleland: Charges: Criminal Trespass, Theft of service
- 56-year-old Tony Daniel: Charges: warrant served -Battery, probation violation
- 30-year-old Pamela Mitchell: Charges: warrant served-False report of a crime, Hit and run, false statement or writings
- 35-year-old Napoleon Wyche: Charges: Warrant served (2) counts Battery -family violence, cruelty to children in the 3rd degree
- 18-year-old Jamauria Lewis: Charges: (5) counts of aggravated assault
- 17-year-old Travon Sands: Charges: Aggravated assault, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a pistol or revolver by a person under 18 years old.
Sheriff David Davis thanked concerned citizens for their tips and said the raids wouldn't have been possible without them.
