More than 30 arrested after Bibb deputies raid 10 locations

The ages of those arrested range from 17-years-old all the way to 61-years-old

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office announced the results of a targeted investigation into alleged drug sales Tuesday.

Thirty-two people in total have been arrested since the beginning of the year as authorities executed search warrants at nearly a dozen places around the county.

In addition to arresting nearly three dozen people, investigators also seized drugs, cash and seven weapons.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation and arrests are the result of tips from community members about alleged narcotics sales.

The warrants were executed at locations on: Kitchens Street, Third Street Lane, Napier Avenue, Habersham Avenue, Mason Street, Jeffersonville Road, Sherill Drive, Dublin Avenue, Church Hill Street and Gordon Street.

Officials say they seized more than $8,500 worth of marijuana, more than $6,800 worth of cocaine and crack cocaine, $2,000 worth of pills and almost $16,000 in cash.

The 32 people arrested in connection with the investigation were identified as:

56-year-old Alberta Bailey: Charges: Possession of Schedule III Substances, Criminal Use of a gun with altered ID marks, Possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies

58-year-old Carla Varnell Murry: Charges: Possession of substances with intent to use or manufacture schedule I or II controlled substances

42-year-old Henry Ray Jr: Charges: Possession of substances with intent to use or manufacture schedule I or II controlled substances

35-year-old Algernon Wadell Foster: Charges: Possession of substances with intent to use or manufacture schedule I or II controlled substances. Possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies

34-year-old Antone Wesley Johnson: Charges: Possession of substances with intent to use or manufacture schedule I or II controlled substances. Possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies

22-year-old Artavious Keronte’ Daniely : Charges: (2 counts) Possession of substances with intent to use or manufacture schedule I or II controlled substances. Possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies

22-year-old Zyirrea Taquanza Brice: Charges: (2 counts) Possession of substances with intent to use or manufacture schedule I or II controlled substances. Possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies

17-year-old Jamere Jamar Lester: Charges: (2 counts) Possession of substances with intent to use or manufacture schedule I or II controlled substances. Possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies

23-year-old Mackavely Ladon Ballard: Charges: (2 counts) Possession of substances with intent to use or manufacture schedule I or II controlled substances. Possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies

21-year-old Victor Marquez Faulk: Charges: (2 counts) Possession of substances with intent to use or manufacture schedule I or II controlled substances. Possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies

34-year-old George Stephens: Charges: Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana. A controlled substance or marijuana within 1,000 feet of school

40-Year-old James Robinson: Charges: Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana. A controlled substance or marijuana within 1,000 feet of school

26-year-old- Amond Norwood: Charges: Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution, or sale of Marijuana, Possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies. Receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender

17-year-old Michael Marshall: Charges: Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution, or sale of Marijuana, Possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies

47-year-old Chobert Augustine: Charges: Possession of drugs not in the original container, Driving on a suspended license and no seatbelt

59-year-old Michael Collins: Charges: Marijuana- possession less than 1oz

35-year-old Derrick Dwayne Collins Jr.: Charges: (2 counts) Possession of substances with the intent to use or manufacture schedule I or II controlled substances. Possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies

38-year-old Landrous Rainey: Charges: Attempt or Conspiracy to violate Georgia controlled substance act (conspiracy to sell/manufacture schedule II)

30-year-old Tavares Shelly: Charges: Possession of substances with the intent to use or manufacture schedule I or II controlled substances

49-year-old Torrey Freeman Sr.: Charges: (2 counts) Possession of substances with intent to use or manufacture schedule I or II controlled substances. Possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies. Possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute

50-year-old Donald Mintz Sr.: Charges: Possession of substances with the intent to use manufacture schedule I or II controlled substances

61-year-old Hollis Davis: Charges: Warrant served Probation Violation

27-year-old Demonta Clyde: Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, violation of probation

30-year-old Justin Jackson SR.: Charges: Warrant Served-Burglary

31-year-old Shenard Johnson: Charges: Purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution, or sale of marijuana.

41-year-old Steve Boutwell: Charges: Warrant served Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offence, Willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer, criminal damage to property, theft by receiving stolen property felony.

20-year-old Austin Gilleland: Charges: Criminal Trespass, Theft of service

56-year-old Tony Daniel: Charges: warrant served -Battery, probation violation

30-year-old Pamela Mitchell: Charges: warrant served-False report of a crime, Hit and run, false statement or writings

35-year-old Napoleon Wyche: Charges: Warrant served (2) counts Battery -family violence, cruelty to children in the 3rd degree

18-year-old Jamauria Lewis: Charges: (5) counts of aggravated assault

17-year-old Travon Sands: Charges: Aggravated assault, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a pistol or revolver by a person under 18 years old.

Sheriff David Davis thanked concerned citizens for their tips and said the raids wouldn't have been possible without them.