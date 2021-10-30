More than 30 downtown retailers and restaurants took part in Newtown Macon’s Annual Trick-or-treating event

Afterwards, businesses invited everyone to stick around for dinner and enjoy spooky specials.

MACON, Ga. — Businesses in downtown Macon opened their doors to trick-or-treaters on Saturday.

More than 30 downtown retailers and restaurants invited families to stop by for some candy as part of Newtown Macon’s Annual Trick-or-treating event.

Kids could walk around downtown from 4 p.m. until 7p.m. and look for black and orange posters in windows to collect some goodies.

"We love to give back to the community, for one, and the children are a big part of that. The children are the community and I think a lot of us forget that and so we just want to give back," barber at Olde World Barber Shop Jeremie Bass said.

