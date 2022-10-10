Sheriff: 32 people arrested, 60 cars towed in street racing bust operation at Carolyn Crayton Park

Sheriff David Davis says the operation took weeks to plan with state patrol.

MACON, Ga. — 32 people are in custody and 60 cars have been towed after a street racing bust outside of downtown Macon Sunday night.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said several people were arrested at Carolyn Crayton Park after law enforcement moved in on a weekly street racing event known as "Sunday Fun-Day."

"Sunday fun-day, but we made it a Sunday sad day for folks," Sheriff Davis said.

Davis says the park is among several hotspots where people do spinouts and burnouts.

60 cars in total were impounded according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. Davis said several of them are classic muscle cars. Some cars that were towed were abandoned by their owners who left the scene.

When our cameras were on the scene, deputies were still arresting people and busing several to the jail.

32 people were arrested, seventeen received unlawful assembly charges, fourteen firearms were covered, three of which were stolen and numerous narcotics were found at the scene.

Davis said those arrested are charged under a new state law, which makes it illegal for those who participate or even spectate street racing.

He said this operation is a "well planned out effort" that's taken weeks, between the Sheriff's Office and Georgia State Patrol.

Davis said they plan to have more operations like this one in other hotspots.

He said the Sheriff's Office wants to send a message that street racing will not be tolerated.