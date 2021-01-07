More than 50 arrested in Macon-Bibb County 'Operation United Front'

Sheriff David Davis says the operation also recovered around 40 guns

MACON, Ga. — More than 50 people have been arrested as a result of a recent multi-agency operation in Bibb County. Sheriff David Davis made the announcement during a press conference Thursday.

Davis said over 40 illegal guns were also recovered or taken off the street, which will now be tested to find out if they’ve been used in recent crimes across the county.

It was a collaborative effort between the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, ATF, Department of Community Supervision, the Bibb County District Attorney’s Office, and the Middle Georgia District of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

