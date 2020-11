No one was injured in the accident, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

MACON, Ga. — More than 600 customers are without power after an 18-wheeler truck hit a power pole at the intersection of Vineville and Holt avenues in Macon Friday.

Georgia Power is working to restore power to the area and are evaluating the estimated restoration time.