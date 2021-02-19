The statistics don't show you the devastation caused in a family when someone loses their job. Antonio Coleman is one of the millions of Georgians who lost a job.

Chapter one : 'A hurtful feeling for any parent'

Georgia's unemployment rate rose drastically during the pandemic. Since March of last year, the Georgia Department of Labor reports about 4.3 million unemployment claims. Kersha Cartwright with the labor department says 2020 set a record.

"We've paid out more money in the past year during the pandemic than we have in the prior 34 years combined. We've issued a lot of payments to a lot of people, and are continuing to do so. There are people that are still struggling, and we're implementing those extensions brought forth by Congress and we'll continue to do that."

Back in April 2020, the rate hit its peak -- 12.6%. Here's a look at the unemployment rate statewide and in the Macon-Bibb Metropolitan Statistical Area. The graph shows the numbers from March-December 2020.

The statistics don't show you the devastation caused in a family when someone loses their job. Antonio Coleman is one of the millions of Georgians who were out of a job -- he is still struggling to get back on his feet.

"It's very hurtful. I feel like I've just been let down," said Coleman.

Coleman, 46, has a varied work history -- the City of Macon, Macon-Water Authority, and FedEx, but in 2018, the unexpected happened.

"A car ran me off the road on my way to FedEx, so that's why my knee is still swollen now," he said.

The injury put Coleman out of work for nearly a year. The proud father of six had a lot of people depending on him, especially his youngest who lives with him.

"My biggest care is this one, Trinity," he said.

To ease back into the workforce, as he recovered from his injury, Coleman worked at a Macon McDonald's. After a brief stint, Coleman knew he needed something that paid better so he set out to find a new job, but he has another challenge -- Coleman served time in prison nearly 20 years ago.

"I don't think my past should predict who I am now."

He didn't give up. Coleman found a program that helps former felons find a job.

"I was actually online, and I ran across an ad that said 'Second Chance,' so I gave it a call."

Within a week, he landed a job as a prep-cook and dishwasher at a Corner Bakery in Atlanta. Coleman headed up there to work, leaving his daughter Trinity here in Macon with her grandma.

Five months in, the pandemic hit and Coleman was laid off.

“How was I gonna be able to make it? How am I gonna be able to provide for my family?' I mean, it was a lot of questions.”

"The disappointment was knowing that I was finally in a stable place and, all of a sudden, it was gone -- like a flash of an eye," he said.

He came back to Macon and moved in with his mom and aunt. He couldn't afford to live on his own.

"Right now, I can't do anything. I mean, not a Christmas gift, not a birthday gift -- anything. For your child to ask you for something and you can't provide -- OK, that's a hurtful feeling for any parent."

“A man is supposed to be the provider... and I'm not providing, OK? So, yes, it hurts.”

Coleman says he hasn't received an unemployment payment since September.

"I'm at a loss, really, and I look at like $2,116 -- that's not a lot, but it was something. Now, zero. I probably called the Georgia Department of Labor 300 times," he said.

Coleman says he's actively looking for another job, but it's hard to stay hopeful.

"I just want to shine light for people who are like me, who are probably going through the same things I'm going through."

For people still struggling to find a job, Cartwright offered some advice on where to search. The state has a site with job opportunities and resources.