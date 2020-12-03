HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — More than a dozen people were arrested last week after Central Georgia narcotics investigators seized an 87-pound shipment of cocaine.

According to a news release, the Houston County investigation into illegal drug sales started back in November 2019.

As the case evolved, Perry Police became involved and the focus narrowed on the distribution of cocaine around the region.

By Feb. 2020, the GBI and Macon-Bibb County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the investigation and Baldwin County joined in March.

On March 4, narcotics investigators seized a shipment that contained 87 pounds of cocaine with a street value of $3.8 million.

After seizing the cocaine, three people were arrested.

Dexter Williams, 51, and Curtis Thorpe, 47, were taken into custody in Bibb County. Francisco Costilla was taken into custody in Baldwin County while driving a semi-truck.

After the initial arrests, more search warrants were served at three homes in Bibb County.

On March 5, arrest warrants were obtained charging 19 more people with the distribution of narcotics.

A news release only identifies 15 people, including the three arrested before the additional warrants were issued:

Dexter Williams, 51, of Macon Loretta Williams, 51, of Macon Curtis Thorpe, 47, of Macon Francisco Costilla, 30, of Texas Kelton Mims, 39, of Eastman Oliver King, 50, of Tucker Sirad Little, 46, of Perry Donovan Williams, 30, of Macon Joe Sears Jr, 37, of Macon Jonathan Shaver, 30, of Perry Christopher Burner, 46, of Forsyth Lemark Williams, 47, of Macon Darien Harris, 38, of Thomaston Christopher Thompson, 46, of Lithonia Benjamin Kendall, 39, of Macon

More arrests are expected to be announced as the investigation continues.

