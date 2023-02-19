More trees in Warner Robins could boost health for residents

Keep Warner Robins Beautiful will conduct a tree canopy and plantable area map to find areas they can add more trees and protect current green space.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — This week in Georgia we celebrated Arbor Day, the day centered around planting more trees.

Thanks to a $12,500 grant, Keep Warner Robins Beautiful will be able to continue doing that.

The grant allows the organization to work with the Georgia Forestry Commission to create a tree canopy and plantable area map. The map will help them determine where they should plant more trees and how they could protect existing trees.

Jason Davis lives in Warner Robins, and says the city could benefit from more trees.

"It gets too hot and dry around here, there's no trees to really help bring the wind in to get it to cool down," says Davis.

On top of the temperatures, he says the look of the greenery impacts his mood.

"Especially a type of day like this, its a beautiful day. If you look behind you, there's a good tree right there. Fully bloomed. It's got the different colors on it. You can look and see, that's an October color tree just. I'm just amazed by the trees," says Davis as he points to nearby trees.

Keep Warner Robins Beautiful manager Tiffany Bowen says these are two main impacts of trees.

She says the greenery grows the aesthetics of a city, and the beauty can improve mental health. She says the comfort makes people feel good.

She says the other health benefits include, better air quality, collecting storm water, removing air pollutants, and lowering surface temperature.

However, not everyone wants to put more seeds in the ground.

"I wouldn't put any trees nowhere around because we've got too many now," says George Fluellen.

Fluellen says many of the trees near him are old and aren't taken care of. He says many hang over houses and main roads that create safety concerns.

"When it gets cold, real cold weather, all of a sudden one of them will crack and fall down. It might kill someone one day who's walking," he says.

This study could help. The surveyors will go all throughout the city making a map that will help them find ways to protect current trees and green space.

They expect the map to also show them areas where they can add tree coverage.

"Lower income areas are often disparaged when it comes to tree canopy that's one of the reasons we applied for this," says Bowen.

She adds that the best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago, but the second best time is now.

"I've got a young son, I want to make this planet better for him. I want to leave behind something for the next generation," says Bowen.

Currently the tree equity of Warner Robins sits at a 57. That is at the highest part of the city. The lowest is a 39. Bowen says this study will help them get a closer read.

"We want to see it higher than a 60 would be ideal. were getting there were getting better. We've done more tree giveaways in the last three years than we have in the last 20 years so were getting better." says Bowen.

In 20 years time, Bowen says she would like to see the city at a 65% tree canopy. She says they have the space and the citizens that are determined with making a better green space.

She encourages everyone to stay up to date with their Facebook for upcoming tree seedling giveaways.