Not a bad looking day for today! We will see plenty of sunshine throughout the morning and early afternoon, but as the day heats up, showers and storms will become possible. Highs today will rise into the low to mid 90s. Tomorrow, a better rain chance, which will kick off the start to a rainy work week. Showers and storms will become likely by Tuesday, and highs will rise only into the upper 80s. This trend will stick around through the end of next week. Anywhere between 2-3 inches of rain with locally heavy amounts possible.

Saturday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Saturday Night... Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows in the mid 70s.

Monday... Partly sunny. Scattered showers/storms possible. Highs near 90.

Monday Night...Partly cloudy. Few storms possible. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday... Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms likely. Lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday... Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday Night....Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms likely. Lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday... Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows near 70.

Friday... Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.

