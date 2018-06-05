A man is behind bars tonight after a shootout with Perry Police.

13WMAZ spent the day gathering more details on the case and explains why the suspect has outstanding warrants in Cordele.

RELATED: Cordele homicide suspect arrested after exchanging gunfire with officers in Perry

"I have not been able to sleep because of it and I'm just ready to go," Amber Leberitt said.

Leberitt is on edge after finding out that she was sleeping in a room below a murder suspect.

Sunday morning, the Houston County SWAT team executed a search warrant at the Scottish Inn and Suites for 39-year-old James L. Smith of Cordele.

Leberitt said she said she heard gunshots around 4:50 a.m. Sunday and ducked for cover with her boyfriend and immediately dialed 911.

"He was like just lay down on the bed, you know, because he thought they were kicking peoples doors, because they didn't know which door it was, because we did not know exactly what was going on," Leberitt said.

What Leberitt heard was Houston County SWAT team members entering Smith's room, according to Special Agent JT Ricketson.

Smith currently has a warrant in Cordele for murder and aggravated assault.

Ricketson said when the Houston County SWAT team entered, Smith fired at the SWAT with at least two handguns.

After a brief standoff with police, Ricketson said eventually Smith surrendered after gas was thrown into the room.

Leberitt said she saw police take Smith into custody, which made her breathe a sigh of relief.

"[We] definitely we do not need him on the streets firing, especially firing back at officers and he shot somebody, that's terrible," Leberitt said.

Ricketson said nobody was injured during the shooting and Smith will face charges in Houston County for firing at the police and at some point Smith will be transferred to Crisp County to face charges there.

© 2018 WMAZ