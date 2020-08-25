Mother and daughter reunite after months apart, thanks to a hairstyling job

92-year-old Billie Young had been apart from her daughter for five months until she took a hairdressing job inside the nursing home so they could be together

HEWITT, Texas — After five months of separation due to COVID-19 visitor restrictions, 92-year-old Billie Young was able to reunite with her daughter all thanks to a new hairstyling job.

"It was terrible for the both of us," Billie's daughter Joni Kapavik said. "We had never been apart for that long. It was the hardest thing I've ever gone through in my life."

That's how Kapavik described being away from her mother for months on end, what she thought would be just two weeks apart turned into far more. With no end to the pandemic in sight, Kapavik knew their hard to be something she could do to reunite with her mom.

"We (Kapavik and Senior Care of Hewitt staff) decided they could hire me as a receptionist for half the day and I could do hair the other half of the day," Kapavik said. "I also could help the other women feel good about themselves too."

Kapavik has done been doing hair for 38 years and is grateful that her gift not only brings her back together with her mom but also helps others who can't be with their loved ones during this time.

"They asked her how she was doing today and she said, 'Now I am doing just great,'" Kapavik said. "I did about six people's hair today and everyone couldn't stop smiling."

Before starting the new job on Monday, Kapavik would spend countless hours per day sitting outside her mother's window to communicate as best she could through the glass.

"I literally got in the flower beds and would crouch down and peek through the glass," Kapavik said. "The aids would come in and translate to her, but the hardest part is she can't hear."

She said the facility has done an amazing job taking care of her mother and making her feel comfortable during the time of separation, but nothing beats being back together with her best friend.

"They would make it a point to FaceTime me every day but it's not the same as being in that room," Kapavik said. "It makes all the difference being able to touch her I feel so blessed this is the most job I've felt in a very long time."